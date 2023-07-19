"He doesn't care about money" - Barcelona legend claims Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami because 'he loves football'

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has said that Lionel Messi snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia and joined Inter Miami for his love for football and that he doesn't play for money.

Messi recently completed a move to the MLS club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. Speaking on the same, Stoichkov, who played for Barcelona, said (via GOAL):

"We didn't play for money. We played for love. This shows greatness. It didn't matter to me to know my salary or the bonuses. For me, it was more important to play and that people value me."

Stoichkov added:

"The agents take care of the other things. Messi comes to compete and play, and he doesn't care about money because he loves football."

Lionel Messi played in European football for Barcelona and PSG durimg his legendary career. The Argentina captain will now start a new journey in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Messi was recently unveiled as a player for the MLS club at the DRV PNK Stadium. He's expected to make his debut on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Wayne Rooney fires warning to Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami debut

Many think Lionel Messi might find playing in the MLS with Inter Miami an easy task, as the Argentina captain has competed at the pinnacle of European football throughout his career.

That, however, might not be the case, according to Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United legend, who has seen the league as a player and also as a coach, said about Messi's MLS move (via GOAL):

"Everything is set for him. He’s got all his mates over! (Sergio) Busquets and Jordi Alba have signed for Inter Miami and maybe (Andres) Iniesta will join them. Luis Suarez too.

"Messi has a coach (Inter Miami manager Tata Martino) he likes and trusts. It’s huge, especially with what’s going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi."

Rooney, though, added that things might not be a cakewalk for the Argentine due to various reasons:

"He won’t find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there’s a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch."

Inter Miami are the penultimate team in the standings, occupying the 28th spot among 29 teams. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Messi can spark a turnaround in the club's fortunes.