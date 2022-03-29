"He causes problems" - Spain manager Luis Enrique heaps praise on Chelsea youngster 

Spain national team manager Luis Enrique has lauded Chelsea youngster Armando Broja. The centre-forward, who is on-loan at Southampton, led the line for Albania superbly in their 2-1 defeat to Spain on Sunday, 27 March. His performance did not go unnoticed.

Enrique commented on the striker, telling reporters (via Daily Echo):

“Broja is very strong. If you look at him at Southampton, he causes problems for the best central defenders in the world. We (Spain) are not invincible. There were difficulties they put us under. They were going to test us and I am happy with the attitude we showed."

Broja's future at Chelsea is one of intrigue with his loan stint at St Mary's coming to an end at the close of the season.

Despite Chelsea's stark need for goals, there has been reported interest from Arsenal in his services. Express Sport reports that the Albanian wouldn't turn down the opportunity to move to the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners pursue a deal for him.

Enrique's glittering analysis of the forward will only add to his growing reputation as one of the Premier League's most promising strikers.

During his time as a Saint, he has scored nine goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea need to keep hold of Armando Broja

Broja has been in fine form at St Mary's this season

As Enrique has mentioned, Broja can cause many defenses nightmares with his physique and pace.

We have seen on numerous occasions the impact the striker has on putting defenders on the back foot.

It's perhaps the type of influence Thomas Tuchel thought Romelu Lukaku would have when they made him their most expensive player in the club's history. They paid £97.5 million to Inter Milan to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations and alongside this, has become somewhat of a nuisance for the west London outfit. He has scored 12 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Kai Havertz has been given the role as a false number nine with Lukaku's form continuing to dwindle.

But Broja could offer a vital option for Tuchel amidst the uncertainty over Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge.

With a year of Premier League football under his belt, the Albanian may flourish if given the opportunity to prove himself as a regular starter.

Chelsea's loan system has worked a treat in recent years. The likes of Mason Mount and Reece James got vital experience to then become some of the EPL's top performers.

This may be the case for Broja, who could become one of the league's most fearsome strikers.

