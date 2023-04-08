"He would certainly deserve the chance" - Graeme Souness claims the 'stars have aligned' for Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard

Pundit Graeme Souness has backed interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to land the job on a permanent basis after being appointed for his second spell at the club. The club legend was a surprise appointee by Chelsea to take charge of the Blues until the end of the 2022-23 football season in an interim capacity.

The west London giants have had a terrible football campaign which has seen them now appoint four managers in the same season. Recall that both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were sacked as head coaches by the Blues, while Bruno Saltor led the club as interim manager for a brief stinct.

Meanwhile, Lampard, who is now back for his second spell after being dismissed in 2020 by former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, will be the club's fourth manager this season.

The Blues legend will be hoping to make amends for his first spell in charge of the club and also help the west London giants finish the 2022-23 football campaign on a high note. Despite only having the job in an interim capacity, Lampard could possibly position himself to secure the role on a permanent basis judging by his performance.

One man who shares the same school of thought about Lampard, is Graeme Souness. The renowned pundit believes that the 'stars have aligned' for Lampard to be appointed as Chelsea's permanent manager for a second time.

In his words (via Daily Mail):

"I've always felt you need your fair share of luck in management and I do think the stars have aligned for Frank Lampard at Chelsea. He's arriving back at the club at an incredibly good time, because slowly but surely the new buys there are starting to grasp the nettle and show what is needed to succeed a top Premier League side."

He continued:

"I think Frank will get this group winning football matches again. In his previous incarnation as Blues manager he got a punch on the nose and he will be richer from that experience."

"Foreign managers are always in fashion. The latest is Julian Nagelsmann. It's more than possible that Frank will improve results at the club and if that happens, he would certainly deserve the chance to manage there permanently."

Souness was of the opinion that the Blues legend now has the necessary experience to do well at the club, unlike during his first spell. He also believes that Chelsea also possess a quality squad that could be very much beneficial to Lampard as head coach.

How many games does Frank Lampard have to take charge of Chelsea?

The English tactician has a total of 11 games to turn around Chelsea's disappointing season and possibly position himself to secure the job on a permanent basis.

The Blues will play nine games in the Premier League and a double header against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. However, their progress in the competition could add to their remaining fixtures.

Meanwhile, for Lampard, it doesn't come as easy as you get to lead the Blues for a second spell. The English tactican will face the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United in the league. While the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Brighton, Wolves, and Bournemouth complete their remaining nine league fixtures for the season.

