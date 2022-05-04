"He is a champion like Messi" - Lautaro Martinez's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface after latest Manchester United rumors

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez's old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced amidst rumors of a move to Manchester United.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Red Devils as the club are expected to sign a new striker this summer.

Ralf Rangnick's side have relied on Ronaldo to do the bulk of the goal-scoring this season, and it's clear that they need another forward to compete with the teams above them.

The German manager has already revealed that the club needs more top-quality players, but it remains to be seen if a move for Martinez will materialize.

The Argentine, who has been linked (h/t Manchester Evening News) with a move to Old Trafford, often came up against Ronaldo when the Portuguese was with Juventus.

Martinez told Sky Sports, via Marca, in 2019:

"We all know Cristiano, he is a champion like Messi, he can change a game at any moment. Juventus have many players that are of the highest quality, we can't only pay attention to Ronaldo."

Manchester United need a striker of Martinez's quality as Ronaldo can't do it all

The Red Devils have had issues finding a regular scorer apart from Ronaldo this season. Marcus Rashford has failed to find any rhythm, while Anthony Martial was loaned out in January.

Edinson Cavani has had frequent issues with injuries, so Bruno Fernandes (10 goals) is the closest anyone has got to Ronaldo’s tally (18) so far in the Premier League.

Martinez has been a consistent goal-scorer for Inter Milan for a few years now. After helping Inter Milan to the Scudetto last season with 17 goals and six assists last season, Martinez has kept his impressive form this campaign.

The 24-year-old has already matched last season's tally of 17 goals and is expected to better it in the remaining three games of the season.

Manchester United could certainly benefit from a player of his caliber in their attack. At 24, he would be a long-term addition. He has the pedigree having played in Serie A and in the Champions League for a few years now.

The Red Devils will have to stump up the cash to sign him, though, as they will not have the lure of Champions League football next season.

