"He has champion mentality in bucket loads" - Ex-Arsenal youth coach details how Mikel Arteta can get best out of teenage star Max Dowman

Former Arsenal academy coach Temisan Williams believes teenage star Max Dowman has the champion's mentality. He believes that manager Mikel Arteta needs to give him the freedom at the #8 role this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Williams said that the sky was the limit for Dowman, who has impressed so far in the pre-season. He added that the teenager needed to be given more minutes, as it would challenge him to get better and said (via TBR Football):

"Champions League, World Cup, Premier League. He's got all the capabilities; he's got the mentality. Mikel Arteta wouldn't bring him into the fold at that age if he didn't. He has champion mentality in bucket loads. It's not just about wanting to win on the pitch. It's about: 'I want the next challenge. When is this next challenge coming?' And Max always wanted a challenge, no matter what."

When asked which position is ideal for Dowman, Williams said that the teenager needs to be playing the #8 role. He claimed that his qualities worked best in the middle of the pitch and said:

"If you had to pin me down, I would probably say as a No 8. His strength is his ball-carrying skills, especially centrally. And I think the No 8 position is where you'll see the best of Max."

Max Dowman has not yet made his official senior Arsenal debut, but has already played for the U18, U19, and U21 sides, despite being just 15 years old.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Max Dowman after Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Max Dowman after the teenager won a penalty to help Arsenal win a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United. The manager was delighted to have the youngster in his squad and said (via GOAL):

"Yeah, it is special. Obviously, what he's done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him.

"I think again the environment that he's around in, his family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time."

Max Dowman also played in the 1-0 pre-season loss to Tottenham Hotspur, coming off the bench once again. The Gunners face Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao next before starting their Premier League campaign against Manchester United.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More