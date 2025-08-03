"He has champion mentality in bucket loads" - Ex-Arsenal youth coach details how Mikel Arteta can get best out of teenage star Max Dowman

Former Arsenal academy coach Temisan Williams believes teenage star Max Dowman has the champion's mentality. He believes that manager Mikel Arteta needs to give him the freedom at the #8 role this season.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Williams said that the sky was the limit for Dowman, who has impressed so far in the pre-season. He added that the teenager needed to be given more minutes, as it would challenge him to get better and said (via TBR Football):
"Champions League, World Cup, Premier League. He's got all the capabilities; he's got the mentality. Mikel Arteta wouldn't bring him into the fold at that age if he didn't. He has champion mentality in bucket loads. It's not just about wanting to win on the pitch. It's about: 'I want the next challenge. When is this next challenge coming?' And Max always wanted a challenge, no matter what."
When asked which position is ideal for Dowman, Williams said that the teenager needs to be playing the #8 role. He claimed that his qualities worked best in the middle of the pitch and said:
"If you had to pin me down, I would probably say as a No 8. His strength is his ball-carrying skills, especially centrally. And I think the No 8 position is where you'll see the best of Max."
Max Dowman has not yet made his official senior Arsenal debut, but has already played for the U18, U19, and U21 sides, despite being just 15 years old.
Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Max Dowman after Arsenal win
Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Max Dowman after the teenager won a penalty to help Arsenal win a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United. The manager was delighted to have the youngster in his squad and said (via GOAL):
"Yeah, it is special. Obviously, what he's done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him.
"I think again the environment that he's around in, his family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time."
Max Dowman also played in the 1-0 pre-season loss to Tottenham Hotspur, coming off the bench once again. The Gunners face Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao next before starting their Premier League campaign against Manchester United.