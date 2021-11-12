“He has changed football” – Manchester City star salutes “point of reference” Cristiano Ronaldo

Ferran Torres has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for raisng the standards in football. The Manchester City forward believes the Portuguese superstar's fitness levels are the main reason he has been able to perform at an elite level for so long.

Manchester City star Torres was talking to Spanish outlet El Desmarque when he heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard claims he wants to be at the same fitness level as the Manchester United star and has hired a personal trainer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing top-flight football at the age of 36, and the Manchester United star is still in fantastic shape. Torres wants to be in a similar situation later in his career and told El Desmarque his plans:

"[Ronaldo] is my point of reference. He has changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body. This is a long-term process in which what you do today has repercussions for tomorrow. Football is more physical, and you have to be prepared."

"You have to play and have a team behind you that takes care of you. There are a lot of games and trips that can weigh you down. I like them to be on top of me to deliver. I have a personal trainer, then my physio as well. They are in contact with the club, and they are a supplement for me. They are in full contact with me every day at all times," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo praised by Bayern Munich legend

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge compared Cristiano Ronaldo's body to that of a 22-year-old when he spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year. He said:

"He is a player who he scores continuously, despite being almost 37 years old. He also has an incredible physical care, I could see it with my own eyes. When I visited the Juventus sports center I met him by chance in the locker room, I saw the his muscles and I was struck, he looked like the bust of a twenty-two year old."

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United and has made a decent start to his second stint at Old Trafford.

