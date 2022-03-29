"He has changed the game" - West Ham's Ben Johnson heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Liverpool star

West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson has lauded Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, calling him 'unbelievable'.

The 22-year-old spoke to West Ham TV about learning from other fullbacks in the game. He said (via LiverpoolEcho):

"I think you have to. I think attacking wise, easy, Trent. When I was starting to play full-back he was just coming through in and around the first team (of Liverpool). Even from then you could see his technical ability and what he brought to Liverpool. Unbelievable his passing!"

He added:

“I got to play against him this season and just to see his football brain and the positions he takes up – not just staying wide, he comes into midfield. He’s just unbelievable, his crossing. He’s changed the game attacking wise.”

Johnson came through West Ham's academy and made his Premier League debut in 2019 in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. However, this has been a major season for him, as he has already made 27 appearances in all competitions and scored a goal as well. He can play in both left-back and right-back positions.

Congratulations to Ben Johnson, who hit 50 West Ham United appearances on the weekend! ⚒ One of our own ⚒Congratulations to Ben Johnson, who hit 50 West Ham United appearances on the weekend! ⚒ One of our own ⚒Congratulations to Ben Johnson, who hit 50 West Ham United appearances on the weekend! 👏 https://t.co/7x4RwVa1DB

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has kept up his stunning run of form this season as well. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring twice and making an impressive 17 assists. He leads the Premier League assists chart with 11.

Liverpool hope to have Alexander-Arnold back from injury as they gear up for crucial few months

The Merseysiders are currently on the road to a potential quadruple this season. They have already won the Carabao Cup in February, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final.

The Reds face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final.

However, Alexander-Arnold recently picked up a hamstring injury. He missed their FA Cup quarter-final win over Nottingham Forest and had to withdraw from the England squad.

The Reds face Manchester City on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. With City just a point ahead of them at the top of the table, this match could be a title decider.

Hence, manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to have their top assist provider back in time for the game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava