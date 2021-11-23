"He has the charisma and composure required to manage Manchester United" - Dimitar Berbatov reveals who he thinks should replace Solskjaer

Dimitar Berbatov believes former PSG manager Laurent Blanc could be an outside shout for the managerial job at Manchester United following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Bulgarian forward stated that Blanc possesses the charisma and composure to succeed at Manchester United. Berbatov believes Blanc will command respect from the players since he has managed the likes of PSG and the French national team.

Speaking to Betfair (via the Daily Mail), Dimitar Berbatov said:

"Laurent Blanc is an interesting candidate. He’s an ex-United player, who won everything, has managed PSG and France, has the respect of the players and he has the charisma and composure required to manage United."

Laurent Blanc is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Rayyan. The 56-year-old tactician was previously the manager of PSG, where he won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles from 2014 to 2016.

Blanc had a successful time as a player as well. The Frenchman won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star also lifted the Premier League title with Manchester United.

Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a run of five defeats in their previous seven league games. The Red Devils suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford which sealed Solskjaer's fate as Manchester United manager.

The club are in search of an interim manager until the end of the campaign before making a permanent appointment for next season.

🇮🇹 Conte's start at Spurs 🗣️ Dimitar Berbatov says Man Utd had no choice and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to go.📉 He thinks the permanent role should go to Laurent Blanc (14/1) or Mauricio Pochettino (10/11)He talks:🇳🇴 Ole🔴 Carrick🤔 Who next for #MUFC 🇮🇹 Conte's start at Spurs 🗣️ Dimitar Berbatov says Man Utd had no choice and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to go.📉 He thinks the permanent role should go to Laurent Blanc (14/1) or Mauricio Pochettino (10/11)He talks:🇳🇴 Ole🔴 Carrick🤔 Who next for #MUFC🇮🇹 Conte's start at Spurs

Berbatov believes Manchester United might find it difficult to bring Pochettino in as Solskjaer's replacement

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is the favorite to replace Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout. However, Berbatov is unsure whether bringing in Pochettino will be as straightforward as it seems. The former Manchester United forward added:

"It is difficult to see how he [Pochettino] could be appointed at Old Trafford any time soon. The only solution I can see would be if Zinedine Zidane were to go to PSG. If he is open to that then I could see a switch for Pochettino happening soon."

"Many United fans would be pleased to see Pochettino in charge and I can understand why after his success at Tottenham and his commitment to team-building," added Berbatov.

According to Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. The former Southampton and Tottenham manager is United's first-choice candidate for the vacant managerial position.

Other candidates tipped to replace Solskjaer include Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Sky Sports News has been told Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in the managerial position at #MUFC BREAKING: Sky Sports News has been told Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in the managerial position at #MUFC

