“He is a child of the club” – PSG star labelled ‘important’ by head coach Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier lauded central defender Presnel Kimpembe and claimed that the Frenchman is a crucial part of the team.

Kimpembe, 27, came through the club's youth ranks and has been a part of the senior team since 2015. He has already made 234 appearances.

He has, however, seen his playing time get restricted this season due to injury issues. A hamstring injury, followed by an Achilles Tendon problem, has cut short Kimpembe's minutes on the pitch. The defender has made only 13 appearances across competitions but he is now finally back to full fitness.

Speaking about the Frenchman, who is also one of the side's vice-captains, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"Kimpembe is important, he is a child of the club. He will not be at 150% yet. He is a natural leader."

Kimpembe, however, might have to earn his place back in the team. Galtier has relied on the defensive duo of Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos this season.

After a difficult first season in the French capital, Ramos has regained his form. He put up a phenomenal performance against Bayern Munich during their first-leg Round of 16 defeat at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG, meanwhile, have lost all of their last three games across competitions. Defeats to Marseille and AS Monaco were followed by a recent loss against Bayern.

The Parisian club will next host LOSC Lille in their next game in Ligue 1. The Parisians are currently leading the table with 54 points from 23 games and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Neymar's PSG future is in doubt

While Brazilian superstar Neymar has been one of PSG's leading attackers this season, the player's future at the club is in doubt. Reports have emerged that the French club want to get rid of their talismanic no. 10.

90min has now reported that the attacker's entourage have met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to discuss a potential move.

Neymar has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 games for PSG across competitions this season.

Since his 2017 move from Barcelona for a world record €222 million, the Brazilian ace has scored 117 goals and has provided 76 assists in 172 games. Given his status in world football, there shouldn't be a shortage of potential suitors should Neymar leave his current club.

