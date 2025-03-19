“He is a coach who demands a lot from you” - Barcelona youngster gives his take on Hansi Flick's coaching methods at club

Barcelona’s rising star Gerard Martin recently spoke about Hansi Flick’s coaching style in an interview with Catalunya Radio. The midfielder also emphasised the high demands placed on players but acknowledged that the German tactician often took a kind approach.

The full-back, who has played 26 matches for the Blaugrana this season, said (via Barca Universal):

“I have to be very focused, give it my all, and take advantage of every opportunity I get to play. He congratulated me many times and told me I did a good job, but he also scolded me on some occasions."

“He is a coach who demands a lot from you. But at the same time, he is someone who is there for you when you need to talk to him or tell him something. And that’s something we appreciate a lot."

Flick, who assumed the role at Barcelona at the beginning of the season, has made quite a name for himself as a hard-edged taskmaster, on and off the field. The Blaugrana now play a more organized, counter-attacking style, which has seen them win the Supercopa de Espana and fight for other trophies.

Barcelona midfielder could return before season ends despite knee ligament injury

After further tests were carried out, Barcelona have confirmed that Marc Casado suffered a partial tear of his lateral knee ligament. The 21-year-old midfielder sustained the injury in their thrilling 4-2 comeback win over Atletico Madrid on March 16. However, he stayed on the pitch until the 67th minute when he was substituted.

Barcelona decided against surgery, meaning Casado can be treated conservatively. The club prognosis is two months, so he could make a return at the end of the season for two final LaLiga fixtures against Villarreal and Athletic Club. A complete ligament tear would likely have necessitated surgery and sidelined him for a far longer time (via Football Espana).

Casado’s injury also precludes him from Spain’s squad for their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands. The midfielder has emerged as an important player under Hansi Flick this season, with 36 appearances in all competitions.

His absence comes as a huge blow in terms of depth to the midfield of Barcelona. Flick will now have to rely on the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez to fill that gap. Barca will be hopeful that Casado will recover as hoped and return before the season finishes.

