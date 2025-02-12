"A decent goalscorer" - Pundit claims Arsenal should have signed former Chelsea star to bolster attack in January

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has claimed that Arsenal should have signed former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford in the winter transfer window. He believes that the Leeds United star would have helped them get the goals they needed up top.

Speaking to Finaria, Sheringham stated that he was surprised that Arsenal let Eddie Nketiah join Crystal Palace as he would have done well at the Emirates. He added that the Gunners should have signed Bamford from Leeds United. Sheringham said (via Metro):

"I’m astounded they let Eddie Nketiah join Crystal Palace, because he is the type of player that scores goals, I think he is a young Ian Wright. Obviously not ready to lead the line full-time for Arsenal, but to throw him in every now and again. When you’re beating an Everton 2-0, throw Eddie in and let him score a couple, have a couple of chances, get his confidence up. When you play against Crystal Palace at home, you win 3-0, throw Eddie in, get him a goal, get him a bit of confidence. He’s a goal scorer. He comes alive in the box. That’s what Arsenal need, from my perspective. They need a goal scorer in those vital moments to convert all the chances that they make."

"So, to not have anyone in their ranks that they could do that with, is astounding. You can’t have the whole country saying they need a striker, it doesn’t have to be a top player. Just someone who offers around the six-yard box to convert chances. It could even be a Championship player that is a decent goalscorer. Could even be Patrick Bamford, someone like that. They haven’t got anyone that’s a natural goal scorer. You know, it doesn’t have to be the best. Just the type of player that they can throw in there."

Arsenal were interested in Ollie Watkins but failed to agree a deal with Aston Villa. They made a late bid in the window, which was rejected by the Villans, as they had agreed a deal to sell backup striker Jhon Duran to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr for €77 million.

Arsenal set to be without former Chelsea star Kai Havertz for the rest of the season

Kai Havertz suffered a hamstring injury during the club's training camp in Dubai and is set to be ruled out for the rest of the season. David Ornstein has reported that the former Chelsea star could require surgery and is currently under assessment.

The Gunners are already without Bukayo Saka and the Englishman is expected to return towards the end of March or early April. Gabriel Jesus is also out for the season after his ACL injury earlier this year.

Gabriel Martinelli is also ruled out for the Gunners and is expected back in March. The injury crisis has left Mikel Arteta with just Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, and Raheem Sterling as his attacking options.

