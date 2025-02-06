"He wasn't comfortable to continue" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares details of Gabriel Martinelli's injury after loss against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the injury to forward Gabriel Martinelli in his side's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The Brazil international had to come off in the first half after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury.

With Arsenal 1-0 down just after the half-hour mark, they were dealt a further blow when Martinelli went down clutching his hamstring. His game was quickly over despite receiving attention from the medics, and teenage star Ethan Nwaneri was sent on in his place.

Mikel Arteta pointed out that the fleet-footed forward informed them that he felt something in his hamstring and was uncomfortable continuing to play. The manager revealed that the extent of the injury has yet to be ascertained and that the player will undergo an MRI scan for this purpose.

“Gabriel Martinelli felt something, it was his hamstring and he wasn't comfortable to continue. So we will have to have an MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury”.

Gabriel Martinelli becomes the latest Arsenal star to pick up an injury, even though the club will hope that their precaution was enough to protect him from serious damage. The 23-year-old joins the duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines following his hamstring injury.

Martinelli has found the net seven times this season, just one shy of his tally of eight from the 2023-24 season. The forward has some way to go to reach his best tally of 15 goals from the 2022-23 season and will hope to return in good time to try and beat that tally.

Arsenal crash out of Carabao Cup after Newcastle humbling

Arsenal have crashed out of the Carabao Cup this season after receiving a 4-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. The Magpies picked up a 2-0 defeat at home, having already claimed a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates in January.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring on 19 minutes as he fired home the rebound after a rasping drive from Alexander Isak struck the woodwork. The Gunners struggled to create chances of note as Newcastle's five-man backline ensured they had no joy.

Eddie Howe's side sealed the win just seven minutes into the second half through the impressive Anthony Gordon. Having missed a few minutes earlier, the England international was not to be denied as his effort nestled into the bottom corner following a defensive error from the Gunners.

Newcastle have now progressed to the final of the competition for the second time in three seasons. Arsenal, on the other hand, continue to await a first League Cup title since 1993.

