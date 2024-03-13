"He commands instant respect" - Dwight Yorke names 'best fit' to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United 

Dwight Yorke believes Zinedine Zidane is the ideal candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, insisting the Red Devils need a manager of the highest caliber.

Zidane had two very successful stints at Real Madrid, achieving the iconic three-peat in the Champions League between 2016 and 2018. The French manager also won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups, amongst other accolades.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's future at Manchester United has been questioned this season amid the club's inconsistent form. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition earlier this year further fueled rumors about potential replacements for the Dutchman.

Yorke believes Zidane would be the perfect fit for his former club. He said (via the Daily Star):

“I would think he [Zidane] fits the bill most. None of these players know him. When he comes in with his kind of profile, he commands that instant respect because everyone is basically on trial. For me, he’s probably the best fit."

The former Manchester United striker added:

"You'd need to look at successful and proven managers, first of all. People with strong characters, people who have a clear identity of the way in which they play. You need a big personality, because we know there are some big egos in that dressing room."

He continued:

"Players breaking rules and protocols... these things are non negotiable for a manager, and you have to instil that from the very beginning, and so you have to ask who would be able to come in and do all of the above."

The Red Devils will next face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (17 March).

“This season has been really disappointing" - Dwight Yorke laments Manchester United's form under Ten Hag this term

Yorke admitted that Manchester United have had a rather underwhelming season under Ten Hag this term. The Red Devils have struggled to find consistency in the Premier League and are sat 6th in the standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United endured a disappointing Champions League campaign as well this season, finishing dead last in the group stages and crashing out of Europe.

Ten Hag's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United in the Round of 16, leaving only the FA Cup as potential silverware United can realistically win this term.

Assessing the club's 2023-24 campaign, Yorke said:

“This season has been really disappointing. The fact we got knocked out of the Champions League so early was a huge disappointment in my eyes, especially when it looked like a relatively straightforward group to get out of."

He added:

"If you were to weigh things up this season, you’ve got to say that if we don’t win the FA Cup, then this has been a hugely disappointing season.”