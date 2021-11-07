“He had communication problems and was a withdrawn person” - Lionel Messi was difficult to deal with, admits author Alexandre Julliard

A new documentary by RMC Sport on Lionel Messi has opened up more information about the maestro's personality and actions during his time at Barcelona.

Alexandre Julliard, author of the book Insubmersible Messi, revealed a number of surprising qualities about the star's personality, calling him a difficult person to deal with:

"He was a difficult person to deal with. He's very reserved and had a communication problem. He didn't tell you things directly. When something annoyed him, he used to send someone as a messenger to deal with the problem."

Goal @goal Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 https://t.co/QCnZntDVt1

Julliard also revealed that former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola had to go to Lionel Messi's house to placate the star, especially when he was benched or substituted:

"If one day he was on the bench or had been replaced, he didn't want to train the next day. Pep Guardiola used to say 'I'm going to lose him'. So he got his car and went to his house to speak to him. This seems crazy nowadays. That was his way of asking for help. Going to his home, talking to him and calming him down."

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Lionel Messi refused to shake Pochettino's hand after he substituted him. 😮 Lionel Messi refused to shake Pochettino's hand after he substituted him. 😮 https://t.co/A2TOElzvn4

The documentary also shared more insight into how Lionel Messi played in the 2008 Olympic Games with Argentina. The star's decision to go for the Games would leave him out of Barcelona's pre-season and Champions League preparations, but Guardiola notably let him go:

“Messi was committed to reaching the Olympics. This generated tensions in the club, since Barcelona was going to start playing the Champions League."

"Pep Guardiola asked him: ‘Leo, do you want to go to the Games?' Messi answered yes, and the coach said: ‘So go to the Games and when you come back I want you on top.’"

Lionel Messi still gets upset on being substituted

During PSG's game against Lille earlier this season, Mauricio Pochettino made the decision to bring off Lionel Messi. The star was visibly displeased with the decision and exchanged words with Pochettino as he walked towards the bench.

Pochettino later defended his decision to replace Lionel Messi, explaining that choices had to be made:

"We have a very rich squad of 35 players. Then we have to make choices. With the 11 who must start. And then we have to make decisions during the game."

“Sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't. But that's why we're standing in front of the bench thinking about what to do. And those decisions are that you have to make, whether things go well or not, whether you like it or not."

