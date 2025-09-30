“He is a complete footballer” - Deco says he wants 21-year-old Barcelona star to become like Xavi and Carles Puyol

Barcelona sporting director Deco is hoping that Gavi will achieve legendary status at the Catalan club like Xavi Hernandez and Carles Puyol, by dedcating his entire career to Barcelona.

Gavi, 21, who rose through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed academy La Masia, broke into the senior team in 2021, although his time has been plagued by injuries. Despite his young age, the mifielder has already built a reputatioon as a tireless and technically gifted player.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Deco expressed his admiration for Gavi, hailing him as a complete footballer. He said:

“I already said last season that he's an irreplaceable player; he has a distinct character, he's a complete footballer. He's been at this level for so long and he's only 21 years old... He's been in the first team for almost five years. Last season was difficult because of the injury; maybe I didn't expect to have to extend it any longer, but on the other hand, he's a Barça player for life. I hope he's like Xavi, like Puyi, who have grown here and will be club legends.”

Deco also stressed that Barcelona views the young midfielder as a long-term pillar of the club’s identity and future. He added:

"It's an important loss for the present, but the most important thing is the Gavi of the years to come. The decisions regarding surgery, according to what the doctors tell us, are to preserve the Gavi of the future. It's hard for him, for us too, but we must think beyond this season. Gavi is an asset to the club, a player who will be historic for the club. We're very sorry for him, for losing him these past few months, but it will be important for his career.”

Both Xavi and Puyol only played for Barcelona throughout their illustrious careers. Meanwhile, Gavi will be out for up to five months after undergoing surgery to resolve a medial meniscus injury in his right knee, as revealed by Barcelona in a statement on their website.

Deco says Barcelona are not considering going to the market after Gavi’s injury

Speaking further, Deco dismissed suggestions that Barcelona will rush into the transfer market following Gavi’s long-term injury. Deco insisted that the club is not looking to offload any players, nor are they planning to make panic signings, as the squad is well-equipped to handle challenges. He said:

“Our clear idea was not to sell anyone unless they asked to leave. Being at Barça is exceptional; I don't think there's anything better, but each player has their own world, their environment; each one is different. We think one thing, and maybe a player thinks another.

“This squad is hungry, wants to win, they're comfortable, we have a dressing room with a spectacular human talent, and I don't think anyone wants to leave because we haven't received any requests. By having more players, the coaches have to manage because not everyone will play, but having quality and people available allows you to cover for unexpected absences. In this first stretch, we're losing people, but in the end, we're maintaining the level and managing to maintain the level and win.”

Barca are currently atop the LaLiga table after their archrivals Real Madrid dropped points over the weekend. They will next be in action against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 1.

