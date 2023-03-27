"He is very complete" - Kylian Mbappe delivers glowing verdict on Manchester United and Liverpool target

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recently hailed his compatriot Randal Kolo Muani, who has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kolo Muani has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers on the planet after his sensational debut season with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The dynamic French attacker has been a huge success at the Deutsche Bank Park following his move from Nantes on a free transfer last summer.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a target for both Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kolo Muani made a solid impression alongside Kylian Mbappe during his side's 4-0 win over the Netherlands last Thursday. While the striker did not get on the scoresheet, he still managed to impress up front with his all-round game.

Newly-appointed French skipper Mbappe hailed Kolo Muani as a complete attacker. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play. We are happy with the game he played on Friday and I hope he scores tomorrow (Monday). We will try to get him to score a goal."

Kolo Muani opened up on interest from major clubs in his services last month and insisted that he would be open to moving to a bigger club. As quoted by The Daily Mail, he said:

"We talk about it a lot already, but I try to be focused on my club. We continue our performances and we will see this summer. Afterwards, I always dreamed of playing in big clubs."

The Manchester United and Liverpool target has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 games for Eintracht Frankfurt this campaign.

As per The Daily Mail, Frankfurt could be looking to cash in on the attacker next summer for a fee of around £89 million.

Liverpool told to beat Manchester United to £50 million-rated star's signing

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to sign Manchester United target Ruben Neves this summer. The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

"100%. I think Liverpool could do with three midfielders. Getting him, [Jude] Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He'd be a great signing. It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they've got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again."

Neves has been a key player for Wolves over the years since his move to the Midlands club from FC Porto in 2017.

The Portugal international has been widely linked with an exit from Molineux this summer as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

