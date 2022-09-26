"He is a complete player and he has proved it for years" - Lionel Messi backs PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe to 'be among the best' in years to come

Lionel Messi has heaped praise on his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine has referred to him as a 'beast' and has backed him to be among the best soon.

PSG signed Messi last summer after the Argentine could not renew his contract at Barcelona. He did not have a great first season by his standards, but still won the Ligue 1 title, thanks to Mbappe's Golden Boot winning exploits in front of goal.

While speaking with TUDN Mexico, Messi was quizzed about Mbappe, and the Argentine had nice things to say about his club teammate.

He claimed that the Frenchman is a complete player and has claimed that the forward could go on to become the best.

He said (via the Mirror):

"Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best."

Lionel Messi not the same player with Kylian Mbappe at PSG?

Guillem Balagué has claimed that Lionel Messi has changed his approach on the pitch at PSG. The journalist claims the former Barcelona star has started switching off a lot and is having less influence on the pitch these days.

He told CBS Sports (via PSG Talk):

"He's not the same player. And one thing is very clear, he's not the captain, he's not the leader. So he has a lesser influence in the side that is from a psychological and leadership point of view, which means that he how can I put it? Switches off a lot."

He continued:

"And for him, the thing is when he switches on to actually make an impact, and he has done that, the past will pay for the second goal. Oh my God. So you put the highlights of Messi and you say Messi looks great, you put the 90 minutes and you think he's choosing his moments."

Lionel Messi has started the season well and has scored four goals in eight Ligue 1 matches. He is just two goals away from matching his tally from last season.

