"He is the most complete" - When former Real Madrid star heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and named the best ahead of Ronaldo Nazario & Ronaldinho

Real Madrid legend Marcelo once picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the best ahead of the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho.

Marcelo has played with both the Ronaldos and Ronaldinho for Los Merengues and Brazil's national team. However, back in 2017, he named the Portuguese superstar as his best-ever teammate.

The full-back signed a new five-year-deal with Los Blancos that year. In a Q&A session, Marcelo was asked to choose his favorite teammate. He said:

“I have played with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, but you know who the best is: Cristiano [Ronaldo] — he is the most complete.”

Marcelo played 332 matches alongside Ronaldo for Real Madrid. The pair often connected to lethal effect on the left flank. Apart from that, Marcelo regularly produced inviting crosses that Ronaldo used to attack with perfection thanks to his aerial prowess.

The two players combined for 33 goals during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. The partnership ended when Ronaldo completed a move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Marcelo, meanwhile, left Los Blancos in 2022. After a failed stint at Olympiacos, he is currently at Fluminense. Marcelo won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense in 2023.

Marcelo showed his support to former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo last year

Cristiano Ronaldo went through a rough patch in 2022 and early 2023. The Portuguese ace wasn't getting on the scoresheet as he usually does and many questioned whether it was time for him to call time on his career.

Marcelo, however, stayed supportive of his former Real Madrid teammate. In an interview with ESPN, Marcelo said:

"When we start playing football, we know it's not forever. It's clear that he no longer has the speed he had before, but he can play for any team in the world. He has always given his teams the best. We're talking about a player who has been in the FIFA eleven in a row for 17 years, from The Best."

Cristiano Ronaldo proved his former teammate right as he ended 2023 with 54 goals for club and country, the most by any player last year. Despite turning 39 this month, the legendary forward is still going strong.