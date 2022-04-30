"He completely messed it up" - Dietmar Hamann weighs in on world's best manager debate between Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has offered his thoughts on the never-ending debate between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Klopp and Guardiola are widely recognized as the two best managers in world football right now. With the two tacticians in charge, Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years.

Hamann, who has ties to both clubs as a former player, has claimed that he rates the Liverpool manager higher than his Manchester City counterpart.

While the former Champions League-winning midfielder reckons that Guardiola is without a doubt a top manager, Hamann believes Klopp ranks higher on merit.

Hamann has insisted that Guardiola was brought in by the Cityzens with a view to winning the Champions League. But the Spaniard has reached the final just once, which he lost.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC



What a guy Jurgen Klopp didn’t want more money on his new contract when he asked for an extension, he simply just wanted to stay for longer. [ @TheAthleticUK What a guy Jurgen Klopp didn’t want more money on his new contract when he asked for an extension, he simply just wanted to stay for longer. [@TheAthleticUK]What a guy 👏

Klopp, on the other hand, has done admirably with limited resources at his disposal, which is why Hamann rates his compatriot higher. The 48-year-old told T-Online:

“I don’t understand the hype surrounding Guardiola. Guardiola is without question a good coach; it’s just his record with Manchester City that doesn’t speak for him.

“He was brought in to win the Champions League, but in six years, he has only been to the final once – and he completely messed it up. Nevertheless, many observers in England speak of the ‘Godfather of Managers’. I can’t agree with that.

“See what Klopp has achieved with very limited resources compared to City. Klopp’s merit is incomparably higher.”

Jurgen Klopp's transformation of Liverpool has been truly remarkable

The job Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool is beyond description. when he took over in 2015, the Reds seemed to be light years away from any kind of success with a pretty average squad.

The German has worked wonders at Anfield over the years to turn the Reds into a European royalty once again.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I don't see the relation, honestly."



Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp signing a new contract has no relation to his own future at Man City 🗣 "I don't see the relation, honestly." Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp signing a new contract has no relation to his own future at Man City https://t.co/acbxQDgPG0

Klopp has shown how shrewd recruitment and excellent management can transform a club.

Pep Guardiola has also done a brilliant job at Manchester City but Klopp's job was much more challenging in comparison to his counterpart.

The Spaniard inherited a much better squad from Manuel Pellegirini and fired them to success domestically.

Guardiola is yet to win the Champions League at the Etihad. In fact, Champions League glory eluded him at Bayern Munich as well.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava