“He has the composure, the speed and the aggression” - Agbonlahor says English defender would ‘fit’ in at Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has stated that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite would fit well at Manchester United. The former Aston Villa suggested that his playstyle would fit well at Old Trafford.

Agbonlahor said (via talkSPORT):

“It just makes sense, doesn’t it? Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, they have their centre-halves sorted really.

“You look at Manchester United. Martinez – a lot of injuries this season. People aren’t sure of Maguire, but I think he does a good job.

“I think Branthwaite. He has the composure, the speed and the aggression. Varane will go as well. They aren’t going to give him a new contract. I think he fits in right in there.”

This comes after a report from The Telegraph claiming that Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Branthwaite, while they are also looking at a forward.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for the Toffees who boast a much better defensive record as compared to their bottom-table counterparts, conceding just 39 goals in 28 games in the league. Further, he has also shown the versatility to play across the backline, which could prove to be helpful. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and helping keep 10 clean sheets.

Manchester United could be in the market to sign a central defender as a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof could leave the club in the summer, meaning that they could need options to fill minutes.

Manchester United eyeing Bundesliga star to replace Casemiro: Reports

Kimmich could leave Bayern in the summer.

Manchester United are considering a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils are among multiple teams interested in him, including the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the last year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants with no contract extension talks in sight. Thus, to avoid losing him on a free, they could sell the German in the summer. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up eight more.

Kimmich has been mooted as a possible replacement for Casemiro, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid. After a strong first season, he has struggled to replicate his form this campaign while he has also missed extensive time due to injury.