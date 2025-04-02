"He doesn't have any confidence in him" - Pundit claims Guardiola doesn't 'trust' one Manchester City star anymore

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost faith in Jack Grealish. The pundit insists that the attacker's career at the Etihad is in jeopardy.

Grealish has struggled for game time this season, falling down the pecking order under Guardiola. He has made just six starts in the Premier League and four starts in the UEFA Champions League.

Although he had an impressive run in the 2022-23 campaign, Grealish's career at Manchester City has been riddled with injuries and a struggle to maintain consistent form. About the Englishman, Emmanuel Petit said to pokerfirma.com (via GOAL):

"We know that he can show so much quality, but we haven’t seen it this season. I don't know what's happening with him because Pep Guardiola seems to keep him on the bench. He doesn't have any confidence in Grealish anymore, he doesn’t believe in him and he doesn’t trust him because he's not in the starting line-up for Manchester City.

"Jack’s in trouble with Pep Guardiola, but as well, he's out of the England team. He missed Euro 2024, and his international career is at a crossroads, his City career too."

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star added:

"His motivation is not there anymore. The solution is simple: look in the mirror and ask yourself, how do you want the remainder of your career to go. Look at yourself, first. Find the answer. He hasn’t shown the desire or the fight to be a first team player for Manchester City. He needs to get that back if he wants to keep playing at the highest level."

The Cityzens are set to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 2.

Emmanuel Petit explains how Manchester City star Jack Grealish can return to England squad

Emmanuel Petit has offered some advice to Jack Grealish on how he can find his way back into England's squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder was left out of former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad last year, and wasn't included in Thomas Tuchel's first squad either.

Petit insists that Grealish must vehemently compete for a place in Guardiola's starting XI at Manchester City if he wants to play at the 2026 World Cup. He said (via the aforementioned outlet):

"Grealish needs to ask himself, can I get into the England team and represent my country at the World Cup if I continue to be a bit-part player at Manchester City? If you want to play for your national team, you have to compete every single week in the starting line-up, you need to show the quality that you have and your ability as a footballer on the grass, and Jack hasn’t been able to demonstrate his ability for months now. I don't know what's happening with him. Did he lose the passion for the game?"

Grealish has scored two goals and provided five assists in 27 games across competitions for City this season.

