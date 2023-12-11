“He confuses his opponents” - Freddie Ljungberg compares Liverpool star with Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has compared Liverpool's Harvey Elliott with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi because of his dribbling prowess.

Elliott, 20, netted a stoppage-time winner off the bench in the Reds' come-from-behind 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9). In a 16-minute cameo, the Englishman opened his Premier League account for the season in his 13th game as the Reds moved atop the standings.

Ljungberg - who played for the Gunners between 1998 and 2007 - praised Elliott for his footwork, telling Viaplay (via Empire of the Kop):

“He has really nice feet. It’s almost like Messi with that inside-outside flick, and it makes Elliott really good technically with his dribbling and how he confuses his opponents.”

In 86 games across competitions since his first-team Reds debut in the 2019-20 season, Elliott has registered seven goals and six assists in 86 games across competitions. That includes a goal and two assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

The goal - as well as both assists (3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and 1-1 draw at Luton Town) - have come in the league. The Reds top the standings with 37 points after 16 games, a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Aston Villa later in the day.

How has Lionel Messi fared against Liverpool?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Having made his senior debut nearly two decades ago, the 36-year-old is still going strong, scoring over 800 goals for club and country.

Two of those goals have come against current Premier League leaders Liverpool - all in the UEFA Champions League. In fact, both goals came in the same game: in Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg win at home in the 2018-19 semifinals.

It's pertinent to note that Messi and Barca would capitulate spectacularly in the return leg at Anfield a week later. Against a Liverpool side missing many first-team regulars, the La Liga giants went down 4-0, with Messi failing to impact proceedings.

The Reds would win the competition that year, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-Premier League final.