"He should be congratulated" - PSG defender Achraf Hakimi lauds Monaco star for his performance in 1-1 draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has heaped praise on AS Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for his impressive performance in Sunday’s (August 28) encounter.

PSG welcomed Monaco to the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 matchday four clash on Sunday night. The French rivals played out an entertaining 1-1 draw, with Kevin Volland finding the back of the net for the visitors and Neymar scoring the equalizer for the hosts.

Monaco goalkeeper Nubel made four fine stops in the game, with three of them coming from inside the box. After the match, Hakimi analyzed his team's display and congratulated Nubel for the saves he made. Speaking to PSG’s official media outlet, the right-back said:

“Yes, in the end a bit frustrating with the chances we had but we’re happy because we created a lot. I think that’s the right path and little by little the chances will go in and we’ll get on the scoresheet. It’s a big step, as you say, to create lots of chances, it’s a good for the team as it means we have good things in an attacking sense. But anyway little by little we’ll improve our shooting.

“Today the ball didn’t want to go in, on other days we would have scored 5 or 6 goals but this game wasn’t possible. Monaco’s goalkeeper also made some saves and I think he should be congratulated.”

He concluded by saying:

“We have a busy schedule of matches now and we have to think, and prepare ourselves mentally and physically. Now we have to prepare ourselves for Wednesday’s match against Toulouse, now we need to recover well and think about this match which is important and we need a victory.”

Achraf Hakimi was PSG’s most potent creator in the Monaco clash

Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi enjoyed a fine outing in Ligue 1 GW 4. His passing was impressive, he made some encouraging runs, and, most importantly, he created an abundance of goalscoring chances.

The Morocco international made a whopping five key passes on the night, with no other player creating as many. Hakimi was also unluckily denied by the post in the 74th minute, with his rasping long-range pile driver clattering against it. Had that gone in, it would have undoubtedly been one of the best goals of the season.

