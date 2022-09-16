"He has continued to do what he has done" - Pep Guardiola makes bold comments on Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted there is more to come from striker Erling Haaland, who has made a scintillating start to the season.

Guardiola is adamant that Haaland will only get better and that he is perfect to manage in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Spaniard said:

"He's an exceptional striker, I've said it many times. But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better, and I think he will be better."

Haaland moved Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window for £54 million.

That price-tag already looks like a bargain as the Norweigan has notched a remarkable 13 goals in just nine appearances so far this season.

Guardiola insists that it hasn't taken much for Haaland to continue his prolific goalscoring form that preceded him at Dortmund:

"He's a perfect person to manage. He's a nice guy and this is the most important thing. The quality he has he had before he came here, he has continued to do what he has done. We didn't add many things."

The former RB Salzburg striker bagged 86 goals in 89 appearances for BvB before arriving at the Etihad.

There had been some reservations over whether he would adapt to life in the Premier League. Haaland has already proven those doubters wrong.

Manchester City to continue their fine form against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend

Manchester City face Wolves at Molineaux on Saturday, September 16 looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season.

The Cityzens sit second in the Premier League table, a point behind the Arsenal.

Guardiola's side have won four, drawn twice and lost once in the league.

Much of their success so far this season has come from Haaland's outrageous goalscoring form.

The Norweigan grabbed a phenomenal hat-trick in City's 4-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on August 27.

The centre-froward scored another hat-trick in the Cityzens' follow-up game against Nottingham Forest in a 6-0 blitz of Steve Cooper's side.

Haaland was also the savior in Manchester City's 2-1 comeback win over former side Dortmund in the Champions League midweek.

BvB had defended against Haaland admirably for a portion of the game but couldn't deny the Norweigan scoring an outrageous winner in the 84th minute.

A reporter claimed that the German side had dealt with the striker, of which Haaland humorously responded (via 90min):

"They didn't stop me, I scored! But yeah, they played well and they were good, and I was quite sure I was going to be followed all game because they know me very well."

