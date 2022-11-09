"He copped a knock on a nerve" - Bayern Munich provide update on Sadio Mane after Senegal star suffers injury ahead of FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller has confirmed that Sadio Mane's endured a knock to a nerve, hinting that he should be fine before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commences.

Former Liverpool man Mane started in Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday night (November 8). After only 19 minutes of play, the Senegalese superstar suffered an injury to his leg and was unable to continue. Leroy Sane was brought on as Mane’s replacement as he headed straight down the tunnel for treatment.

With under two weeks remaining before the FIFA World Cup commences in Qatar, his injury understandably made Senegal fans nervous. Toppmoeller, however, assured that the injury looked worse than it was. Revealing his early findings, the assistant coach told reporters (via NDTV Sports):

“He copped a knock on a nerve (in the leg). It seems to be not too bad.”

Mane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer, has been instrumental to Julian Nagelsmann’s side this season. He has thus far featured in 23 games for the Bavarians across competitions, pitching in with 11 goals and four assists.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann issues Sadio Mane update before FIFA World Cup

While his assistant coach Toppmoeller played down Mane’s injury so close to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nagelsmann was more cautious with his assessment. The German coach revealed that the Senegal international endured an injury to the upper portion of his tibia. He further added that Mane needed an X-Ray to determine the extent of the injury.

The Bayern Munich coach told the press(via Goal):

“He got hit on the top part of the tibia which always makes you feel uncomfortable. He needs to have an X-ray to look whether there is anything bad because this part easily splinters. We hope that it's nothing (serious).”

Mane, who came second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or race this season, is set to operate as Senegal’s undisputed talisman at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will be interesting to see if he returns to maximum fitness before Senegal kick off their World Cup campaign with a clash against the Netherlands on November 21.

Since making his debut, Mane has played 92 games for his country, pitching in with 33 goals and 20 assists.

