"He has to correct these things or he'll be the second Neymar" - Josep Pederol blasts Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr for trying to showboat against Atletico Madrid

Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has slammed Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. for showboating during his team's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius was recently the subject of a racist attack by football agent Pedro Bravo, who made condemnable remarks on the Brazil international for celebrating his goal during Real Madrid's 4-1 La Liga win over Mallorca last Sunday.

The young winger's Real Madrid and Brazil teammates rallied behind him leading up to the Atletico encounter. Vinicius also responded to the incident by celebrating Rodrygo's goal against Los Rojiblancos with his trademark dance.

But soon after Carlo Ancelotti's side notched up their sixth league win of the season, Pedrerol criticized Vinicius on El Chiringuito TV, claiming he could become the 'second Neymar' if he didn't 'correct his habit of showboating.

“I have always defended Vinicius but I didn’t like him today. He has to correct these things or he’ll be the second Neymar,” he said.

Footage of Atletico Madrid fans making racist and highly offensive remarks towards Vinicius during and before the Madrid derby has also emerged since.

Interestingly, Neymar enjoyed four highly fruitful seasons with Barcelona in Spain. He scored 105 goals and assisted 76 more for the Blaugrana in 186 matches across competitions, winning a Champions League and two La Liga titles in the process.

Real Madrid maintain their 100% record in the 2022-23 season

Real Madrid are the only club in Europe's top five leagues to have won all their matches so far in the 2022-23 season. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won all nine matches they have played so far this season.

Los Blancos started the new campaign with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. They have since won all their La Liga matches to take a two-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.

Their UEFA Champions League campaign has been spotless so far as well. They have defeated Celtic and RB Leipzig in their two group-stage matches in the competition.

Vinicius has enjoyed a great start to the season as well, having scored five and assisted three goals in nine outings.

