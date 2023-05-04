"He could've found a better alternative" - Barcelona legend criticises PSG superstar Lionel Messi's unauthorised Saudi visit

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has criticised Lionel Messi for making a trip to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission. He reckons the forward should not have disrespected the Ligue 1 side and left the country without their approval.

Messi has been suspended for two weeks by PSG following his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. He was in the Middle East during the weekend and was touring around Riyadh as a part of his role as the country's bran ambassador for tourism.

PSG were not happy with the Argentine not taking permission, and Rivaldo has backed the Ligue1 side's decision to suspend Messi. Rivaldo told BetFair:

"Messi was known to have travelled to Saudi Arabia without club authorisation and ended up being suspended for two weeks. Everything indicates that he went there to settle his contract with a Saudi club that will certainly be almost undeniable according to the values that are spoken.

"Still, I was a little sad to see Lionel Messi take this kind of attitude - disrespectful towards his current club - something that is unusual in his career, always marked by his clean record in terms of discipline."

The Barcelona legend added:

"Surely he could have found a better alternative - talking to the club, waiting for the Saudi leaders to come to Paris or even waiting for the end of the season - to reach an understanding with PSG without this internal problem.

"He was always an example, and many critics were waiting for something like that to criticise him , so I think Messi could have avoided all that at a time when the Ligue 1 season is coming to an end, and the club is preparing to win another Ligue 1 title."

Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at PSG and will become a free agent in the summer.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with three clubs as he decides his next destination. Barcelona, Al Hilal and Inter Miami are leading the race, while some reports suggest that an unnamed European side is also interested.

Barcelona are said to be leading the race right now but they need to sort their financial crisis before making a move. La Liga reportedly want them to raise €200 million before signing new players and registering new contracts.

Al Hilal are ready with a whooping €400 million per season deal, while MLS side Inter Miami are in talks with Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the PSG star.

