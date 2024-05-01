“He couldn’t continue anymore” - Ancelotti speaks on whether Jude Bellingham will play for Real Madrid in 2nd leg vs Bayern after injury

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will return for his team's second-leg semi-final Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on May 8.

The statement came after the England international was substituted in the 75th minute in favor of Luka Modric in the first leg, which ended in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night (April 30). This thrilling game saw Los Blancos take the lead through Vinicius Junior (24'), with Leroy Sane equalizing in the 53rd minute.

Minutes later, Harry Kane netted from the spot to put Bayern Munich ahead (57'), but Vinicius completed his brace with a penalty of his own in the 83rd minute.

Bellingham failed to influence proceedings in the manner that he would have wished and looked tired as he was substituted. Speaking after the match, Ancelotti told reporters (via EUROSPORT):

"He was just tired. He couldn't continue anymore. I have good enough players on the bench. He will get back to his best performance."

"I think he was injured, which affected him, but today, he wasn't at his best. He will be back for sure, and on Wednesday he will be at 100 percent again," he added.

Overall, Bellingham has made nine Champions League appearances this season, bagging four goals and as many assists. He's been extremely crucial to most of Real Madrid's good work this season since securing a reported €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

The youngster has played 37 matches across competitions this season, bagging 21 goals and 10 assists. Before Real Madrid face the Germans in the second leg, they take on Cadiz at home in a league fixture.

Currently, Los Blancos are top of the league standings and are 11 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Breaking down Jude Bellingham's first-leg Champions League performance in Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham in action

Although many would say that Jude Bellingham wasn't at his imperious best against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the Englishman's numbers still reflect his consistency.

The youngster recorded an impressive 90 percent passing accuracy, successfully completed two of his three attempted dribbles, and made one key pass. However, he failed to deliver an accurate long ball from his two attempts and lost possessions on 10 occasions.

The 20-year-old former Borussia Dortmund man won six of 11 ground duels and wasn't involved in any battles in the air. He made two tackles and was dribbled past on one occasion throughout the game.