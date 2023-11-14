“He couldn’t give more” - Diego Simeone suggests Barcelona loan signing Joao Felix did not ‘understand’ Atletico culture

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone suggested that Joao Felix, currently on loan at Barcelona, didn't understand culture of the Rojiblancos.

Felix reportedly fell out of favor with Simeone and completed a summer move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, on loan. He also spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Premier League club Chelsea.

Speaking about the Portuguese attacker in a recent press conference, Simeone said (quotes via Fabrizio Romano X):

"João Félix gave us what he could, he couldn’t give more. When you don’t understand the culture where you are, it’s very difficult to coexist. Everything good that happens to Joao will be good for Atlético Madrid. Time is the greatest architect of reality."

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid back in 2019 from Benfica for £113 million as one of the best prodigies in world football. He has since made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

However, given his alleged cold relationship with Simeone, the chances of Felix playing for Los Rojiblancos again are slim. His contract at the club does run till 2029, making it an uncomfortable situation for both parties.

Felix has settled in quickly at Barcelona since his loan move on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has scored four goals and has provided three assists in 14 matches across competitions for the Catalan club.

Barcelona sporting director Deco reflected on Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix's futures

Apart from Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo also completed a deadline day loan move to Barcelona from Manchester City. La Blaugrana's sporting director Deco, has now reflected on the two loan signings' futures.

The legendary Portuguese ex-midfielder said the Catalan club are happy with how the duo have performed so far. He further hinted at the club intending to extend their stay at Nou Camp. Deco said (quotes via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are still in November, it is early. But of course we are already thinking about it. We see how the season is going. There is no doubt that we want to have them next season, because they are good for the squad. We are happy with their performance. How? We’ll see, these are discussions for later.”

Joao Cancelo, 29, has become an integral part of Xavi's side. Since his summer move, the full-back has made 14 appearances for Barcelona, scoring twice and setting up one goal.

According to ESPN, it would cost Barca €80 million to make Felix's transfer permanent. Cancelo, meanwhile, is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.