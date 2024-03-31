"He created the chaos" - Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool star after their 2-1 win over Brighton

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after his incredible performance during Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Szoboszlai had 70 touches, completed 45/51 passes (88% completion), created three chances, made seven passes into the final third, and made six ball recoveries in an all-round performance.

The Hungarian midfielder drove an incredible ball from out wide into Alexis Mac Allister, who laid it in the path of Salah for the winner. Klopp praised him for that incredible moment of magic, saying (via ESPN India):

"That is an unbelievable ball [from Dominik Szoboszlai]. It is the creativity and the quality, seeing that. He sees Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], his first touch is incredible and then he sees Mo. How wasteful we were at all the other moments it was good we had this genius football moment to finish the game off."

The German manager added (via @DaveOCKOP on X):

"Dom [Szoboszlai] was like a fireball jumping out, he created the chaos."

Szoboszlai was signed by Liverpool for €70 million at the start of the season. He suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for part of the season, but has impressed whenever he has been on the field for the Reds.

The 23-year-old has made 34 appearances this season, scoring seven goals and assisting five. He will be vital to Liverpool's chances of a potential treble in their attempt to give departing manager Jurgen Klopp a fairytale send-off.

Roberto De Zerbi heaps praise on former Brighton midfielder who performed incredibly for Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for his impressive performance in the Reds' 2-1 win against his side.

The Argentine played under De Zerbi during the 2022-23 season before making a €42 million move to fellow Premier League side Liverpool in July 2023. He has become a key player for the Reds, and came up big against his former side.

Speaking to the media after the game, De Zerbi said:

“He became a great, great player. The assist for the second goal was very good. Proud for him to be an important player at a big club.”

Mac Allister completed 58/63 passes (92% completion), created five chances, completed three clearances and provided one assist in a dominant performance.

With De Zerbi heavily linked with a move to Anfield to take over from Jurgen Klopp, a potential reunion with his former midfielder Mac Allister is a real possibility for the 44-year-old Italian.