"He is very creative and physically impressive" - National team manager heaps praise on Manchester United star 

France manager Didier Deschamps has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen for his physical presence and playmaking ability.

Eriksen was impeccable in the Danes' 2-0 UEFA Nations League group stage win against Les Bleus on September 25. The United star created eight chances for his teammates.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Deschamps said (h/t United in Focus):

"He is definitely a player who is very technically gifted and above average. He is very creative and physically impressive, so it is undoubtedly a huge bonus for the Danish team that they have him.”

The former Ajax star suffered a stroke while playing for his country against Finland at the Euros last year. There were doubts about whether the Dane would be able to play football at the highest level once again. He subsequently left Inter Milan in December of that year by way of mutual consent.

Danish manager Thomas Frank brought him to Brentford on a six-month loan spell the following month. Eriksen assisted four times and scored once in 11 games across competitions in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. Manchester United eventually signed him as a free agent this summer.

Eriksen has been one of United's best players since his move and continues to be a key cog in Denmark's first-team set-up ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has provided two assists in eight games across competitions for United this campaign.

Eriksen's next assignment will be the clash with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad on October 2.

Real Madrid star singles out Manchester United midfielder for praise after Denmark win

Deschamps' aforementioned comments came after Kasper Schmeichel and Aurelien Tchouameni made their feelings known about Manchester United and Denmark's Christian Eriksen.

Speaking after the game, Schmeichel told Tipsbladet (h/t UIF):

“What can be said about Christian that hasn’t already been said? He is a world-class soccer player and teammate. I will always venture the claim that if you take Eriksen out of the team - regardless of the level - you will be able to feel it."

“He is the man who makes everything tick. He sees some things that not many others see. Just a top footballer.”

Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco this summer and started in France's 2-0 loss against the 1992 UEFA Euros champions, told Tipsbladet (h/t UIF):

"They definitely have a good team. Eriksen has a lot of quality.”

Eriksen and Tchouameni first came face-to-face in France's 2-1 loss against Denmark in the Nations League in June.

