"He cures everything" - Sergio Rico's wife shares pool-side snaps with PSG star as he recovers after spending three months in hospital 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Sergio Rico, who was hospitalised for 82 days due to an accident, was finally discharged from the hospital in Sevilla last Friday.

Messages from Rico's teammates and friends were all over social media as they expressed their happiness for his health.

The Spaniard spoke to the media after his release and thanked everybody for their love and support.

“I wanted to say a few words, mainly to thank you for the respect that everyone has shown to my family, my wife, above all, the world of football, both in Paris and Seville, and many colleagues who have played with me and have sent me messages of support. Everything is appreciated,” Rico said.

Alba Silva, Sergio's wife, took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple couple having a day out by the pool.

"The ♥️ HEALS EVERYTHING," she captioned the post.

Many fans commented on the post to say they were happy to see Sergio Rico back home with his family. Singer Natti Natasha was among the people in the comments section, sending a heart emoji to the couple.

Kylian Mbappe expresses happiness for PSG's Sergio Rico after discharge.

Kylian Mbappe was one of the first people from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to express his happiness for teammate Sergio Rico on his release from the hospital.

Sergio Rico travelled to Seville with his family after PSG won the Ligue 1 title last year. During his time here, he met with an accident involving a runaway horse. The goalkeeper got kicked in the skull and had to be airlifted to a hospital immediately.

According to The Athletic, Rico escaped death by half a centimetre. The doctors stated that if the injury had been half a centimetre deeper, he would have been dead.

Mbappe took to Instagram to share a picture of Rico exiting the hospital with his wife and called it the picture of the day.

"Pic of the day. You're not gonna see something better than this. So happy to see you like that my bro," he captioned the post.

Many personalities in the football world wished Sergio and his wife on his recovery, who was released from the hospital three months after being put in an induced coma.

Sergio Rico is still under contract with PSG but will not be back to playing for the next few months while he recovers to full fitness. With a year left on his contract, it is unknown if the Spaniard will continue with the French club.