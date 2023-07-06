"He cut off the shoe to be able to participate" - Liverpool superstar went on international duty with broken toe, says Minister of Sports 

Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi has stated that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah played with a broken toe for his country.

Egypt faced Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash on June 14. They won the game 2-1 with Trezeguet and Mostafa Mohamed scoring for Egypt and Serhou Guirassy scoring for Guinea.

Salah played the entire 90 minutes in the game and provided one assist and Ashraf Sobhi has now revealed that the skipper played with a broken toe.

"Mohamed Salah took part in the last match against Guinea when he suffered from a broken toe. He cut the shoe off to be able to participate and was determined to play despite Liverpool's refusal," he said (via Onze Masr).

This shows Salah's immense dedication to his country. He has scored 49 goals and provided 29 assists in 88 games for Egypt. The winger also helped them reach the AFCON final last year but they lost against Senegal on penalties.

Salah, 31, also had an excellent 2022-23 season with Liverpool in terms of his goal contributions. He scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 games across competitions in an underwhelming season for the Reds.

They finished outside the Premier League top four and will now compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Liverpool midfielder focused on staying at the club despite Saudi Arabia links

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has no desire of leaving Liverpool amidst links from Saudi Arabia.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks but as of today, I can guarantee that Thiago Alcantara is only focused on Liverpool, despite reports. Nothing else."

He added:

“Saudi clubs have been around but Thiago plans to stay at the club, at least at the moment. I’m sure he wants to stay as priority, approaches from Saudi are not new; it happened in May.”

Thiago, 32, joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020. While he has had some excellent moments, the Spanish midfielder has struggled with injuries during his spell at the club. He has made 97 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

The Merseysiders have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and are in the market for more midfield reinforcements. This could see Thiago's playing time reduce next season.

