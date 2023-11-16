“He’d be able to give me a few assists” - Harry Kane names Lionel Messi as one player he’d love to play with

Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane has named Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the player he would love to play with.

Kane, 30, is one of the best goalscorers in the game, being the all-time top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur (280 goals in 435 games) and England (61 goals in 87 appearances).

Since moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer in a deal worth £82 million, Kane has hit the ground running. The Englishman has amassed an impressive tally of 21 goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions.

In a fun Q&A session, as shared by Bayern & Germany, Kane was asked a series of questions. One of them was the player he would have liked to play alongside. The former Spurs man took the name of Messi, hailing him as one of the game's best ever:

"I mean, I would love to play with (Lionel) Messi. Yeah, one of the great players to ever play our game. So I'm sure he would be able to give me a few assists. Yeah, no, for sure."

Harry Kane's tally of 17 goals - comprising three hat-tricks - is the most by a player in their opening 11 Bundesliga games, one ahead of Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski.

What happened when Harry Kane faced Lionel Messi for the first time?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, like Kane said, is one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Still going strong at the age of 36, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored over 800 goals for club and country.

Messi and Kane first faced off in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League when Tottenham Hotspur hosted Messi's Barcelona. Although both players scored on the night, Messi's brace helped the visitors to a 4-2 win.

Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic had given Barca a 2-0 lead inside 28 minutes before Harry Kane reduced arrears seven minutes into the second period. However, Messi got on the scoresheet four minutes later to restore the Blaugrana's two-goal lead.

Erik Lamela scored Spurs' second of the night in the 66th minute, but Messi's 90th-minute strike settled the contest in favour of the visitors.