"He'd be absolutely perfect" - Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to sign 'experienced' Germany international linked with Barcelona

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes the Reds should sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

Kimmich is currently in the final two years of his contract with the Bavarians. He attracted interest from Barcelona in the summer, with his former club teammate Robert Lewandowski praising him. The move didn't go through, however, with Bayern president Herbert Hainer even criticizing the Catalans for "offensively flirting" with Kimmich (via OneFootball).

The midfielder, who has won 82 caps for Germany, was linked with Barcelona once again as per reports by Mundo Deportivo (via ESPN) around a month ago. However, there have been no concrete developments on a potential move, with the Blaugrana still dealing with significant financial constraints.

Johnson, meanwhile, believes Kimmich would be the perfect signing for Liverpool. The former defender, who played 200 times for the Reds between 2009 and 2015, said in an interview with gaming and eSports news network GGRecon (via DAZN):

“I think he would be absolutely perfect. He’s very experienced and has played at the very top level for the majority of his career. We hear about players being treated like a king at Bayern Munich, so it all depends on whether he’d be prepared to give that up and if he actually wants to leave.”

Johnson added:

“If he’s actually available on a free transfer, then of course the top clubs are going to be looking at him. He may want to move to the Premier League to see if he can be successful in the best league in the world. It’s all down to what he wants. If Liverpool have the chance to go for him, then they have to.”

Liverpool notably have only one senior holding midfielder in their current squad in summer arrival Wataru Endo. Alexis Mac Allister has operated in that position to good effect as well, but signing a player of Kimmich's ilk could potentially improve their midfield.

Liverpool and Manchester United emerge as suitors for Joshua Kimmich - Reports

Glen Johnson's comments on Joshua Kimmich came just two days after reports linking the player to Liverpool and Manchester United began making the rounds.

According to Spanish publication AS, the two arch-rivals could make an offer for the German midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. The report speculated that a reason for Kimmich's willingness to leave could stem from the organizational shake-up at Bayern Munich.

When he signed his current four-year deal in 2021, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were the CEO and director of football respectively. However, the duo left their posts at the end of last season.

Despite the constant speculation over his future, Kimmich has been a regular for Bayern this season. The 28-year-old has started 11 of their 15 Bundesliga games, missing two each due to a suspension and an illness. He has scored once and provided three assists in those games.

Overall, Kimmich has made 367 appearances across competitions for Bayern since arriving from Stuttgart in 2015, recording 41 goals and 100 assists. He has won 20 trophies with the team, including eight Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.