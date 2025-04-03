"He’d back himself to run a club, I could really see that" - Pundit tips Cristiano Ronaldo to buy Football League club in the future

Former Premier League midfielder turned pundit Andy Townsend has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to buy a football League club after he hangs his boots. The legendary forward is one of the wealthiest people on the planet and could add a team in the English pyramid to his portfolio of investments.

In a recent discussion on Boylesports, Townsend discussed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's ability to buy any club of his choice. He said via Goal:

“Cristiano Ronaldo could probably buy Wrexham and have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as his drivers, if he wanted to. But what an incredible story. They've given so much hope to people coming into football that potentially could buy clubs and could get involved in our game to show you what can happen."

Townsend concluded:

“I would not be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo buy a club when he finishes playing. We have seen him invest in hotels and other things and he has plenty of interest in business. I could see him buying a football club, maybe in the Football League, because he loves the game and I think he’d back himself to run a club, I could really see that.”

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight of his illustrious career and will watch his next foray after he hangs up his boots. The football world will wait to see if the legendary goalscorer decides to take up a role in the executive offices of a football league club next.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in sports history. His consistent goal-scoring exploits for some of the biggest clubs in European football and the Portuguese national team have made him one of the most prolific players in history.

He began his career with Sporting Lisbon before securing a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2003. He spent six years with the Red Devils before he secured a world record move to Real Madrid in 2009, where he became their record goal scorer with 451 goals from 438 games.

After nine glorious years in Madrid, he secured a move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 before returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. He left the Red Devils after 18 months in the winter of 2022 and joined his current club, Al-Nassr, in January 2023.

The Portuguese legend has bagged over 930 goals for club and country over his illustrious career. His impressive career has seen him win five UEFA Champions leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven League titles, 11 domestic cups, one European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.

