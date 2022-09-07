"He’d been in Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed" - Neymar explains why Lionel Messi struggled for PSG last season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. believes Lionel Messi struggled last season due to difficulties in adapting to new conditions after leaving Barcelona.

Messi joined the Parisians on a free transfer in what was one of the biggest transfers of the 2021 summer window. The Argentine made the decision after Barcelona, with whom he spent two decades, were unable to sign him to a new contract due to financial problems.

La Pulga struggled in his first season at PSG, where he was reunited with close friend Neymar. Lionel Messi recorded just 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, which were pedestrian numbers by his exceptionally high standards.

Neymar has now explained that the change in surroundings following an emotional goodbye had its impact on Messi in his debut campaign in France. The Brazilian stated during an interview with "The DAZN Soccer Show":

"I’ve known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him more on the pitch in training through speaking to him. It’s hard to make a change like that because he’d been in Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family."

He went on to add that Messi feels more at home at the Parc des Princes now having had a season in Paris:

"It’s tough, but I think he’s doing better now and feels more at home. I want him to enjoy it and for both of us to enjoy it together. We know we have a lot ahead of us and plenty of difficulties, but I’m sure we can get through them."

The Argentine skipper has certainly looked more in his element in the ongoing season. Lionel Messi has already scored thrice in six Ligue 1 matches this term, half of what he scored in 26 league games last campaign.

He has also laid out six assists in those matches in addition to finding the back of the net in the Parisians' 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over FC Nantes.

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe combine well to hand PSG win in UCL opener

PSG kicked off their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win against Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (September 6).

Neymar assisted Kylian Mbappe inside the opening five minutes, with the Frenchman volleying home the Brazilian's lobbed pass. Christophe Galtier's side were 2-0 up in the 22nd minute when Achraf Hakimi set up Mbappe for his second after a free-flowing team move.

Juventus did find the back of the net in the 52nd minute through Weston McKennie and improved to set up a nervy final half hour. However, PSG survived thanks to some excellent last-ditch defending to open their Champions League journey with three points.

While Lionel Messi didn't record a goal or an assist, he still put in a solid display. The forward combined well with Neymar and Mbappe and recorded three key passes, including one big chance which the Frenchman squandered.

