"He'd fit into Liverpool perfectly" - Arne Slot urged to sign former Chelsea star who is better than Ibrahima Konate

Former Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has urged Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi this summer. He believes that the former Chelsea defender is better than Ibrahima Konate and would form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.
Speaking to Boyle Sports (via GOAL), Tomkins said that Liverpool are weak in defence and need to add a defender before the deadline. He believes that Guehi is the perfect partner for Van Dijk in the backline and said:
"Marc Guehi has been absolutely phenomenal for Palace ever since he's been there. He's a great guy as well. So I think it's inevitable that he'll leave eventually, whether it's now, at Christmas, or the end of the season, we don't know, but I'm pretty sure it's going to be one of them."
"I've always thought he'd fit into L'pool perfectly. Him and Virgil van Dijk at the back would be pretty solid to see. I actually rate him that much that if Liverpool sign him, they will go and win the league, just because that's the only place I see L'pool a little bit weak at the minute, at the back. Ibrahima Konate is a good player and all that, obviously partnering with Virgil, but I think Marc is in a different league, to be honest, so let's see. I think he could be a massive signing for Liverpool."
The Reds are interested in Guehi, but are yet to make a move. They are also working on the contract extension for Konate, who is in the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield.
Former Liverpool star also urged Arne Slot to sign Marc Guehi
Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer, claiming that Marc Guehi was the perfect addition for Liverpool. He believes that the former Chelsea star can learn from Virgil van Dijk and potentially become the long-term replacement for the Dutchman as well. He said:
“Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won’t learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He’s a raw defender and he’s good on the ball. He’s quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn’t already.”
Real Madrid are interested in signing Konate next summer, when his contract at Anfield expires. The Reds are still in talks over a new deal, but are yet to reach an agreement.