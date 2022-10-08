"He'd fit into someone like Liverpool" - Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Chelsea target

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with Chelsea, could prove to be an astute signing for Liverpool.

Trossard, who is in the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium, has been a star player for the Seagulls over the past three seasons. Since arriving from KRC Genk for £15 million in 2019, the Belgian has registered 23 goals and 13 assists in 111 matches across all competitions.

A two-footed attacker adept at operating in multiple roles, Trossard has started all seven of his team's Premier League games this season. During Brighton's 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on October 1, he became the first Seagulls player to score a Premier League hat-trick.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Trossard and claimed that he is tailor-made for Liverpool's attacking setup. He said:

"He's a very talented player. He's not taken too much of the spotlight over the years, but we're certainly all aware of his talent. He links up well, tidy player, easy on the eye – but he puts the shift in going backwards as well. I think there'll be a lot of clubs interested, not just Arsenal, if he's available on a free contract as a punt."

He added:

"He'd fit into someone like Liverpool with their attacking style. He's obviously already left his mark there with the hat trick, so that'll be fresh in the mind of Jurgen Klopp. He would bolster any squad with a great deal of Premier League experience and there'll be a lot of takers for a player like him."

Liverpool are currently ninth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games. The club are next scheduled to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9).

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We have to be good until we are outstanding."



Jurgen Klopp on the steps Liverpool need to take to get back to the best version of themselves 🗣 "We have to be good until we are outstanding."Jurgen Klopp on the steps Liverpool need to take to get back to the best version of themselves https://t.co/zSpEHpWz1P

Liverpool nemesis Leandro Trossard opens up on potential transfer to Chelsea

Speaking to Het Niuewsblad last month, Leandro Trossard shared his thoughts about following his former Brighton boss Graham Potter to Chelsea on a permanent transfer. He said:

"I feel very good. I have evolved tremendously. I now know how Premier League works. I've grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically... I have become better."

He added:

"Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench."

Chelsea, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 8).

