"He’d get so many opportunities" - Shaun Wright-Philips wants Manchester City to snap up Real Madrid target

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Philips has admitted that he would 'love to see' Real Madrid target Erling Haaland join his former club. Pep Guardiola's side are one of the many admirers of the Norwegian prodigy as the race is heating up for the 21-year-old's signature.

Wright-Philips believes that the Borussia Dortmund attacker will be 'perfect' for Manchester City. As per the 40-year-old, the Cityzens could 'capitalize' on the chances they create if they had a striker of Haaland's caliber up front.

The former England international has claimed that the Norway international would 'fit straight' into the Guardiola's side despite being 'so young'. He told Express Sport:

"I’ve always said I’d love to see Haaland at City. But I feel like even if they just had any striker in general, they would still capitalize because of the amount of chances they create. Of course, Haaland’s perfect because you see what he’s done at Champions League level and domestic level with Dortmund, and to a point, what he’s done with his country."

"Even though he’s so young, he’s pretty much in a similar situation to a lot of the other young players in the City team, so I think he’d fit straight in."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Manchester City have made the best financial offer to Erling Haaland, but it's not only about money for him. #rmalive | Manchester City have made the best financial offer to Erling Haaland, but it's not only about money for him. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🌕| Manchester City have made the best financial offer to Erling Haaland, but it's not only about money for him. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive https://t.co/PloqN5DYQk

Wright-Philips has insisted that 'there’d always be things happening for him' thanks to the creative players at the club. He went on to claim that the Real Madrid target could thrive on the 'opportunities' and 'score so many goals'. The Englishman added:

"He’d get so many opportunities with the chances created by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, [Raheem] Sterling, [Phil] Foden, [Jack] Grealish, Bernardo Silva and [Joao] Cancelo. There’d always be things happening for him if he played in that City team and there’d always be opportunities for him. And with the way we’ve seen Haaland can finish, he’d score so many goals."

Real Madrid target Erling Haaland will make Manchester City a lot stronger

Irrespective of whether Manchester City can retain their Premier League title this season, they are believed to be looking for an orthodox number nine. Pep Guardiola's side missing out on Harry Kane last year could prove to be a blessing in disguise if they can land Haaland in the summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The pass from Jude Bellingham HAALAND TO BRANDT FOR DORTMUND'S OPENING GOAL! It stands after a long VAR check.The pass from Jude Bellingham HAALAND TO BRANDT FOR DORTMUND'S OPENING GOAL! It stands after a long VAR check. The pass from Jude Bellingham 😍 https://t.co/HLRjvLS06b

However, the Cityzens will have to fend off competition from a number of big clubs, including Real Madrid, if they have to bring the 21-year-old to the Etihad Stadium. At just 21 years of age, Haaland is already one of the best strikers in world football and would be a brilliant signing for Manchester City.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar