"He’d be a good fit" - Journalist urges Manchester United star to join Newcastle United or Tottenham to save his career

Journalist Charlie Wyatt reckons Manchester United defender Harry Maguire should move to Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur to start his career afresh.

Maguire, 30, has dropped down the pecking order since current boss Erik ten Hag arrived at the helm last summer. The Englishman has made 35 games across competitions since then, assisting once, but has started only 18 times.

Considering injuries to first-choice personnel like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, Maguire has recently seen his game time increase. However, he has played only four times across competitions this season, starting thrice.

The centre-back has two more years in his contract at Old Trafford but Wyatt feels that Maguire should join West Ham or Newcastle to kickstart his stalled career. The journalist said on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast (via TBR) when asked if West Ham would be a good fit for Maguire:

“Yeah, potentially. And I thought maybe even Newcastle to strengthen their squad, they have more games.

"I thought he’d be a good fit for Newcastle or maybe even Tottenham as well. He’s a good player. He gets a lot of stick with some of the rubbish he has to put up with."

West Ham were in the fray to snap up Maguire this summer but disagreements over the player's personal terms saw the move break down.

How did Harry Maguire perform in his last outing for Manchester United?

Harry Maguire

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire played his first 90 minutes of league action in his team's last-gasp 2-1 Premier League home win over Brentford last weekend.

Making a rare start for Ten Hag's side, the embattled and underfire Maguire put in an assured performance. He laid 56/63 passes, made one key pass, 1/2 crosses and 10/12 long balls, but more importantly, produced the assist for Scott McTominay's injury-time winner.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third minute of stoppage time, United were hurtling towards their third straight defeat across competitions before McTominay's injury-time double rescued Ten Hag's blushes.

Manchester United remain tenth in the standings despite the win, trailing surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur by eight points after eight games.