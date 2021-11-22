"He'd leave PSG for Manchester United" - Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino would probably achieve more with Red Devils

Former player-turned-pundit Gary Neville staunchly believes PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will leave Paris for a chance to manage Manchester United.

Neville stated that Pochettino will jump at the chance of signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils. According to the 46-year-old, the Argentine tactician will achieve a lot more at Manchester United than at PSG.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via TalkSPORT), Neville said:

“I think Mauricio Pochettino – although he’d never say it – he’d leave to come to Man United on a five-year deal tomorrow. He’d look at that group of players, he’d look at the club and he’d realise he’d probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man United in terms of a project."

Neville believes the season-by-season model at PSG is not suited to Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss will instead flourish at Manchester United with backing behind him.

Neville added:

“At PSG you are on season-by-season. You’ve got to win the Champions League or you’re out type of model. I don’t think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man United on a five-year deal, with backing behind him. How he’d fit in with the current coaches who are still there and left, I’m not sure.”

Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

As things stand, former midfielder Michael Carrick has been appointed caretaker manager. Manchester United have stated that the club will appoint an interim manager before making a permanent appointment next summer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Robbie Keane doesn’t think Mauricio Pochettino will want to swap Paris for Manchester “Why would he leave PSG now to come to Man United!”Robbie Keane doesn’t think Mauricio Pochettino will want to swap Paris for Manchester #MUFC “Why would he leave PSG now to come to Man United!”Robbie Keane doesn’t think Mauricio Pochettino will want to swap Paris for Manchester #MUFC

Robbie Keane believes Mauricio Pochettino will not leave PSG for Manchester United

Former Irish forward Robbie Keane believes Mauricio Pochettino will never leave PSG to manage Manchester United.

Keane stated that Pochettino will never leave a team comprised of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. The former Spurs forward also believes Manchester United are no longer at the level they once were.

He told Sky Sports:

"Why would Pochettino leave Paris Saint-Germain at this present time? You’ve got Mbappe, you’ve got Neymar, you’ve got Messi, as Jamie [Redknapp] just eluded to two seconds ago, Man United are at a level they weren’t a few years ago where they were a top top team in this country."

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is just one of the few names linked with the Manchester United job. Other names linked to the job include Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



So we are assured that you remain the Ajax manager? “It’s a weird question. I heard nothing about it [Utd job], so I can't think about it”. #Ajax Erik ten Hag when asked if Man United don’t have to call him: “My focus is on Ajax, the rest only distracts” 🔴 #MUFC So we are assured that you remain the Ajax manager? “It’s a weird question. I heard nothing about it [Utd job], so I can't think about it”. @TheEuropeanLad Erik ten Hag when asked if Man United don’t have to call him: “My focus is on Ajax, the rest only distracts” 🔴 #MUFCSo we are assured that you remain the Ajax manager? “It’s a weird question. I heard nothing about it [Utd job], so I can't think about it”. @TheEuropeanLad #Ajax https://t.co/LswKR288ss

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh