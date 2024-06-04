“He’d massage them until they fell asleep” - Rooney says Chelsea duo John Terry and Frank Lampard were always tucked into bed by England masseuse

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently said that Chelsea icons John Terry and Frank Lampard would often get a massage until they fell asleep during international duty with England.

Rooney said that Terry and Lampard would get a massage after him, adding that they also liked to get their massage in bed, where the masseuse would tuck them in after they fell asleep.

Speaking on The Overlap (via Sport Bible), Rooney said:

“I used to get one (massage) at 9pm, but the last ones after me were always JT (John Terry) and Lamps (Frank Lampard).”

“Bill, who was the Chelsea masseuse, was there and he’d massage them, then they’d go into bed and get their feet out under the bed, and he’d massage them until they fell asleep. Massage their feet until they fell asleep then he tucked them in. I swear,” he added.

Rooney, Terry and Lampard were part of a star-studded England squad that included the likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Cole, among others.

However, England’s ‘golden generation’ did not live up to expectations, only managing to reach the quarter-finals at the 2002 and 2006 editions of the World Cup and the 2004 Euros.

Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard among contenders to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is among the candidates being considered to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley, according to The Athletic’s Andy Jones.

Lampard has been out of management since his caretaker role at Chelsea ended in June 2023. The Englishman was first appointed as the Blues' manager in July 2019 after a promising spell with Derby County in the Championship. In his first season, Lampard guided the club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and the FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal.

He was dismissed in January 2021 following a dismal run of form. Lampard was then appointed as caretaker manager in April 2023 for the remainder of the 2022-23 season following Graham Potter’s dismissal. He also helped Everton survive a relegation battle after being appointed in January 2022.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported that Burnley are also considering Fulham’s Scott Parker and former Nottingham Forrest manager Steve Cooper.

Kompany’s Burnley took the Championship by storm last season, winning the second division title with a 10-point lead and an eye-catching brand of attacking football.

However, the former Manchester City stalwart was unable to replicate that form in the Premier League, with Burnley recording just five wins and 24 points this campaign as they were relegated along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Despite Burnley's struggles, Kompany has been confirmed as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich next season.