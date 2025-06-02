“He’d be perfect for the wingers there” - William Gallas and Frank Leboeuf claim Chelsea should have signed 26-year-old star instead of Liam Delap

Former Chelsea players William Gallas and Frank Leboeuf have said that the Blues should have signed another player rather than Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. According to Metro, Gallas and Leboeuf said that the club should have considered Victor Osimhen.

While Delap scored 12 goals in the Premier League for the relegated Tractor Boys, Osimhen enjoyed a loan stint at Galatasaray, netting 37 goals in 41 matches. The Nigerian forward, who was close to signing for Chelsea last summer, had a strong 2023-24 season at Napoli, scoring 17 goals in 32 matches, before being loaned out last term.

As per Metro, he's available for around £64 million this summer and might join the Saudi Pro League after being overlooked by Premier League clubs. While Gallas appreciates Delap and the other players on the Blues' radar, he believes Osimhen, 26, could have been a perfect fit, telling Prime Casino (via Metro):

Trending

"I would be signing Osimhen, all day long, everyday, twice on Sunday! I know what he can do, I know what he can bring to the Chelsea squad. I think he’d be perfect for the wingers there, because they aren’t the kind that just send in crosses. They come inside and shoot, or look for a pass."

Leboeuf, who's excited with Delap's arrival, too, shared his liking for Osimhen, telling ESPN (via Metro):

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with him but we need a striker, we desperately need a striker. He’s a great, great player. Will he fit into Enzo Maresca’s system? Hopefully yes. He had a very good season. But I like Osimhen."

Chelsea reportedly open talks for new winger

Chelsea are in the hunt for a new winger to bolster their attack. As per Daily Star Sport, they are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Enzo Maresca's side enquired about Bynoe-Gittens in January and have now opened talks with him. His contract runs till 2028, and he has a release clause around the £50 million mark, according to The Telegraph (via Daily Star Sport).

Bynoe-Gittens, who has 11 caps and one goal for the England U-21 side, could be a strong attacking threat on the flanks. He's primarily a left winger but can also operate on the right.

Last season, he featured 48 times for Dortmund and recorded 12 goals and five assists. He can also be used as a centre-forward, having gathered 20 minutes of game time and a goal against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More