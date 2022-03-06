"He'd probably have 25 goals now" - Peter Barnes feels Cristiano Ronaldo should've joined Manchester City instead of Manchester United

Peter Barnes has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would probably have scored 25 goals by now if he had joined Manchester City instead of Manchester United last summer.

Barnes, who is one of the 34 players to have played for both Manchester clubs, believes that the Portuguese superstar would have thrived under Pep Guardiola.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has had an underwhelming season by his standards. Even then, the 37-year-old is the top scorer for Ralf Rangnick's side with 15 goals in 31 games across competitions. But Barnes reckons that he would have fared better had he joined the Cityzens.

The footballing superstar was reportedly very close to joining Manchester City but his former club hijacked the move following a crucial intervention from former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson's phone call convinced the former Real Madrid star to make a sensational return to Old Trafford. But it has been a rather frustrating spell for the Portugal international.

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ 🎙️ Zinedine Zidane:



"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football." 🎙️ Zinedine Zidane: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football." https://t.co/1uBDKfXx0G

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in ten games in 2022 and Barnes feels that the iconic forward should have moved to the Etihad. The former England winger believes the veteran forward is being let down by his teammates at Old Trafford.

"His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he'd probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier,” the 64-year-old said as quoted by The Daily Mirror.

“They would have had the vision and the technique to put him in, whereas I think some of the players at United simply don't have that vision to put him in on goal," he added.

Barnes has also claimed that Ronaldo might be frustrated with the lack of quality players around him at Manchester United.

“Then there's the other argument that his legs have gone and he's not got the pace he had four of five years ago. I think what's probably got him frustrated is that he's not had the same service he's been used to in the past and people haven't seen him," Barnes said.

Manchester United and Manchester City take on each other in crucial clash

Manchester City are set to take on their local rivals at the Etihad on Sunday in what could prove to be a season-defining game for both teams. Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to collect all three points to stay in the driver's seat in the title race, with Liverpool showing no signs of slowing down.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are locked in a battle with a number of clubs for the fourth spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a major miss for Ralf Rangnick's side in the Manchester Derby with the 37-year-old ruled out with an injury.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava