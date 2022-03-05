"He'd probably have 25 goals now" - Peter Barnes thinks Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to Manchester City instead of Manchester United return

Former England international Peter Barnes believes Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored more goals had he joined Manchester City instead of Manchester United.

Ronaldo was close to joining Pep Guardiola's side, but the Red Devils swooped in late to re-sign him from Juventus last summer.

The Portuguese started well and scored six times in his first four games for the club across all competitions. However, he has hit a bit of a rough patch lately.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 Getting ready for the return of the biggest club competition in the world. Let’s go! Getting ready for the return of the biggest club competition in the world. Let’s go! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Z31aUAio40

Although Manchester United have done well in recent games, Ronaldo has mustered just one goal in his last ten games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s form has dipped recently as the absence of a striker has been evident at times.

Barnes believes Ronaldo would have had more service at Manchester City than at Old Trafford as the Sky Blues have made better decisions in the final third this season. He told The Mirror:

"His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he'd probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier."

"They would have had the vision and the technique to put him in, whereas I think some of the players at United simply don't have that vision to put him in on goal."

Barnes continued:

"Then there's the other argument that his legs have gone and he's not got the pace he had four of five years ago. I think what's probably got him frustrated is that he's not had the same service he's been used to in the past and people haven't seen him."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dip in form is worrying for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t usually have bad patches. The 37-year-old has looked frustrated on the pitch this season as Manchester United's attackers have often flattered to deceive with their decision-making.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are hoping to finish in the Premier League top four and have done well so far. They currently occupy fourth place in the standings with 47 points from 27 games. However, fifth-placed West Ham United and six-placed Arsenal are just two points behind them. The Gunners even have three games in hand over the other two teams.

The Red Devils will need Ronaldo back at his goalscoring best to ensure they don’t face a late hurdle in the coming months.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions so far this season. He will look to add to that tally in the coming months.

