"He could define an era at Manchester United" - Casemiro backs 'dedicated' Red Devils star to shine at club

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has hailed new signing Rasmus Hojlund as a potentially generational signing for the club.

Hojlund, 20, arrived from Serie A side Atatanta on a reported £72 million deal this summer but has had a mixed time. While he sparkled in the UEFA Champions League - five goals in six games - the young Dane struggled to get going in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old, though, ended his 14-game drought in the English top flight with a dramatic late winner in a 3-2 come-from-behind Premier League home win over Aston Villa last month.

Casemiro reckons it could open the floodgates for the young striker but urged patience, as Hojlund is far from the finished article, telling United's website:

“At the end of the day, he’s just a kid, so we shouldn’t be putting a lot of pressure on him. A lot of people think that he should be coming in and scoring 30-odd goals right away. He’s still young, and this is his first season in the Premier League.”

The Brazilian added that Hojlund has shown good work ethic and has played well against tough opponents without scoring:

"I was really happy with his attitude. The thing is, it’s really difficult when you come on in such a demanding game, as games against Arsenal are.

"When he entered the fray he contributed a lot, changing our dynamic, so I tried to express to him just how I was feeling. He’s definitely playing better in every game, and he’s working really hard. Rasmus is a dedicated lad, and he’s keen to kick on.

Tipping the youngster to have a great future, Casemiro concluded:

"He’ll be a great player for this club and, with the ambitions he has, he could define an era at Manchester United.”

Hojlund has six goals in 23 games across competitions for United, starting 18 times.

Casemiro back in Manchester United training

Casemiro is back in training.

Casemiro is back in full training with Manchester United, as per The Athletic, since sustaining a knee injury in the 3-0 EFL Cup fourth-round home defeat to Newcastle United in November.

The 31-year-old has contributed four goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions this season, starting every time. However, he has missed the last 16 outings for his club, including 12 in the Premier League, where United are eighth after 20 games, 14 points off leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United will next be in action on Monday (January 8) at Wigan Athletic for their FA Cup opener. Casemiro is expected to make his much-awaited return in that game.