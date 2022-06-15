"He's definitely #1" - Wilfried Zaha ranks Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry as he chooses his top 3 Premier League forwards of all time

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has ranked Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Thierry Henry as his three top Premier League forwards of all time.

The 29-year-old winger rated Chelsea legend Drogba in third, Ronaldo second, and Henry as the number one forward in his Premier League rankings. Zaha made these picks in a video released by Sky Sports.

Speaking about Drogba in third place, Zaha said:

"Drogba because he was an iconic player for my country and he was a beast upfront. He was a presence on the pitch and he's very dangerous. Always felt like he could have done something at any moment on the pitch."

He added:

"He's a player that turns up in big games and that's what players at the top need, that's why he was at the top for so long. He's a very influential player and person because he's from my country and I've spoken to him a few times. 100% I had to get a Drogba shirt, that's a no-brainer."

Next came Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking about the Portuguese captain, Zaha said:

"For me it was just his trickery and how he enjoyed the game. Just how he developed his technique, his freekicks, it was just crazy how he improved every game, it was amazing watching him play."

He continued:

"Ronaldo is totally different, he 's a machine, his mentality is inspirational because it just shows that if you take care of your body, how far you can go because he's still playing in the PL which is one of the most difficult leagues in the world."

His top pick was reserved for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Zaha explained his choice by stating:

"Thierry Henry was someone I looked upto massively. The main thing with him was the confidence he had, he just oozed of confidence like he knew how good he was and nobody could tell him any different. He's definitely #1."

The Palace forward added:

"The best thing about him was that he knew it, he knew that this is what I can do, I can hurt teams at any moment so seeing him on the ball and taking on 3 guys and going past them and just slotting it and the way he slotted it it was like whenever anyone finished like that you'd think Henry so yeah, he was a different player."

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is still adding to his incredible goalscoring record

While Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba have both hung up their boots, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy father time at 37. He returned to Old Trafford last summer and racked up 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2021-22 club season.

His performance standards exceeded expectations in a poor Manchester United side, but he didn't win any titles in his first season back at Old Trafford. Ronaldo will look to change that under Erik ten Hag next season.

