“He demands out of people” – Jack Wilshere names Arsenal player ‘similar’ to Tony Adams in training

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has named the current Gunners player who he deems similar to legendary centre-back Tony Adams.

Wilshere left Arsenal back in 2018 following the expiration of his contract, having encountered an injury-plagued time at the Emirates Stadium.

But Wilshere returned to train with the north London side in October last year to work on his fitness. He has now returned to play for Danish side AGF.

During his time training with his former employers, Wilshere gained a lot of knowledge and understanding about the current crop of young talent at the club.

He has named experienced 26-year-old Rob Holding as the man he feels holds a similar traits to that of Premier League legend Adams.

Wilshere told Stadium Astro (via HITC):

"Rob Holding’s sort of similar. I am not saying that he is like Tony Adams, but in a sort of a similar way he leads, aggressive in training, he is vocal, he demands out of people.”

Holding is not a regular for manager Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal side. However, his contribution to the side has been mentioned by many in and around the club.

Left-back Kieran Tierney named him as the most wholesome player on the team, willing to help any player when they are down.

It is testament to a squad player who perhaps hasn't earned many plaudits despite his obvious help behind the scenes.

afcstuff @afcstuff Kieran Tierney: “My best mate at Arsenal would be Rob Holding - he helped me a lot when I first came, so I’m grateful for that. Also now, Jack Wilshere is training with us, I’ve been very close with him. He’s a great guy & a great player.” [Arsenal TikTok] #afc Kieran Tierney: “My best mate at Arsenal would be Rob Holding - he helped me a lot when I first came, so I’m grateful for that. Also now, Jack Wilshere is training with us, I’ve been very close with him. He’s a great guy & a great player.” [Arsenal TikTok] #afc https://t.co/ePm7ak9xO9

Arsenal look set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners have a huge few weeks ahead in their chase for Champions League qualification, a competition they haven't featured in since 2017.

They host Liverpool on Wednesday, which will be a real test to see how the exciting Arsenal team fare against a top European heavyweight.

Arteta's side most recently lost to Manchester City in a contentious affair in January. It saw the team win praise for their performance despite the result.

Granit Xhaka believes this is a "key week" as they prepare to welcome Liverpool and travel to Aston Villa.



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal are in the driving seat to finish in the top four.Granit Xhaka believes this is a "key week" as they prepare to welcome Liverpool and travel to Aston Villa. Arsenal are in the driving seat to finish in the top four. Granit Xhaka believes this is a "key week" as they prepare to welcome Liverpool and travel to Aston Villa.standard.co.uk/sport/football…

Their performance against Liverpool could go a long way in determining how the team will perform next season if they do qualify for the UCL. It will also have huge implications on the top-four race with Manchester United hot on their trail.

They sit in fourth place with three games in hand over the Red Devils, who are just a point below them. The Gunners still have difficult games to play against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Manchester United.

There are also some tricky sides that have been perennial bogey teams for Arteta in the past. The likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton have all proven to be problematic sides.

