"He didn't deserve to leave like that" - Ex-Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman admits he was surprised by speed of Lionel Messi's departure to PSG

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has expressed his disappointment at the way in which Lionel Messi left the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021.

Messi left the Blaugrana after spending over two decades with them in the summer of 2021, to the surprise of many. He had to depart as the La Liga giants could no longer afford his wages.

The Argentinian icon went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with them. Although it has been almost two years since he left the Camp Nou, many have still not been able to come to terms with his departure.

Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona since he left the club. The Blaugrana are reportedly exploring ways to re-sign him this summer despite their ongoing financial problems.

Meanwhile, Koeman, who was the Blaugrana boss at the time, has provided his verdict on the forward's exit in 2021. The Dutchman said that he was assured that the player would sign a contract extension.

However, he was left surprised when Messi suddenly announced his departure. The current Netherlands manager reckons the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner deserved a better farewell, telling Spanish outlet Relevo:

"It was a surprise. They told me during the preseason, 'Tomorrow, we have a meeting with Messi and his father: we sign and he stays'. The next day, Laporta called me to tell me, 'I see it as complicated'. And at night he left. Messi is Barcelona; he did so much for the club that he didn't deserve to leave like that."

There's increasing uncertainty about Messi's future at PSG, as there are differences between the two parties over a new deal. It remains to be seen if the Blaugrana can take advantage of the situation to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Ex-Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reveals experience with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Ronaldo Koeman also explained that he could not coach Lionel Messi further, as he was already a complete player. He provided further insight into his experience with the PSG superstar:

"No, there is nothing; everything you want to teach a player, he (Lionel Messi) has it. It was fantastic. He had a lot of respect for me, and I for him. I tried to help him, and in my first year he was phenomenal; he scored 35 goals (in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League)."

Messi played 47 games under Koeman at Barcelona, bagging 38 goals and 16 assists.

